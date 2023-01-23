iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 107,470 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 101,476 shares.The stock last traded at $94.39 and had previously closed at $93.10.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IWL. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000.

About iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

