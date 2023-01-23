iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 37.4% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $398.07 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $464.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $393.98 and its 200-day moving average is $392.83.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

