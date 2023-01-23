iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Virginia National Bank

Virginia National Bank cut its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 74.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,551 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.8% of Virginia National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Virginia National Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,837,000 after buying an additional 26,852 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,391,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $4.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $401.77. 1,147,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,904,145. The company’s 50 day moving average is $393.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.83. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $464.05.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

