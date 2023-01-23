ITT (NYSE:ITT) Price Target Raised to $100.00

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

ITT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on ITT from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ITT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of ITT from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ITT from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ITT has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.00.

ITT stock opened at $86.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.45. ITT has a 52 week low of $63.77 and a 52 week high of $96.63.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $753.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.17 million. ITT had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 12.26%. As a group, analysts expect that ITT will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ITT during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in ITT during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ITT during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in ITT by 32.1% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

