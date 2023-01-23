JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,520,000 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the December 15th total of 5,100,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JBGS. TheStreet lowered JBG SMITH Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on JBG SMITH Properties to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, Director Robert Alexander Stewart sold 36,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total value of $717,955.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,324.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

JBG SMITH Properties Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Long Pond Capital LP raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 8,621,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,805,000 after purchasing an additional 349,635 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,442,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,305,000 after purchasing an additional 438,357 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,438,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,125,000 after purchasing an additional 692,889 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,861,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,636,000 after acquiring an additional 285,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,395,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,764,000 after acquiring an additional 72,794 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JBGS traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.29. 658,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,054. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.82. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1 year low of $17.39 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.23 and a beta of 0.93.

JBG SMITH Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 225.01%.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.