JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,520,000 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the December 15th total of 5,100,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JBGS. TheStreet lowered JBG SMITH Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on JBG SMITH Properties to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.
In other JBG SMITH Properties news, Director Robert Alexander Stewart sold 36,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total value of $717,955.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,324.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:JBGS traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.29. 658,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,054. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.82. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1 year low of $17.39 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.23 and a beta of 0.93.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 225.01%.
JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.
