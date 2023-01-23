JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Given New GBX 185 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 150 ($1.83) to GBX 185 ($2.26) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 735 ($8.97) to GBX 630 ($7.69) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.26) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.32) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 261.43 ($3.19).

Shares of JD Sports Fashion stock opened at GBX 157 ($1.92) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 128.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 120.78. JD Sports Fashion has a 12 month low of GBX 88.40 ($1.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 229.40 ($2.80). The firm has a market cap of £8.10 billion and a PE ratio of 2,616.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.09.

In other news, insider Andy Higginson acquired 159,704 shares of JD Sports Fashion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 151 ($1.84) per share, for a total transaction of £241,153.04 ($294,268.51).

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, watches, jewellery, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

