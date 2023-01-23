Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target Increased to $74.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

JCI has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Johnson Controls International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.14.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $66.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.37. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $45.52 and a one year high of $75.20. The firm has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.35%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at $527,780.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at $527,780.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $78,995.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,436.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 76,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Kearns & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

