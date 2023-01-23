JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Price Target to €5.80

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €5.70 ($6.20) to €5.80 ($6.30) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of Bankinter from €5.90 ($6.41) to €6.00 ($6.52) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Bankinter from €6.05 ($6.58) to €5.95 ($6.47) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Bankinter from €5.70 ($6.20) to €7.00 ($7.61) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Bankinter from €7.50 ($8.15) to €7.45 ($8.10) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.36.

BKIMF opened at $6.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.89. Bankinter has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $7.33.

About Bankinter

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

