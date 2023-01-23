JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €65.00 Price Target for Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($70.65) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €97.00 ($105.43) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($97.83) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €80.00 ($86.96) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($73.91) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €68.50 ($74.46) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

Delivery Hero Price Performance

Delivery Hero stock opened at €51.14 ($55.59) on Friday. Delivery Hero has a 12 month low of €23.88 ($25.96) and a 12 month high of €103.65 ($112.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.01, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €44.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of €42.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion and a PE ratio of -11.43.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

