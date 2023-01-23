Kellogg (NYSE:K) Short Interest Update

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,080,000 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the December 15th total of 12,950,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

In other Kellogg news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $201,712.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,921.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.07, for a total value of $7,107,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,131,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,989,289,726.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $201,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,921.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 602,800 shares of company stock worth $42,582,712 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in K. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kellogg in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Kellogg by 379.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kellogg by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Kellogg by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

K traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.00. The stock had a trading volume of 827,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051,704. The stock has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.74. Kellogg has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $77.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.53 and a 200-day moving average of $72.47.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 10.01%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 54.38%.

A number of analysts have commented on K shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

