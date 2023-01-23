KickToken Tops 1-Day Volume of $181,224.73 (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. KickToken has a market capitalization of $858,795.01 and $181,224.73 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KickToken token can currently be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KickToken has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00010081 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00053661 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00030194 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00018041 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004341 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.88 or 0.00222227 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000111 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000805 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000371 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KickToken is a token. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 122,392,927 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,392,926 tokens. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 122,397,347.45741154. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00768199 USD and is down -0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $187,786.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

