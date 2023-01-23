Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €43.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €43.00 ($46.74) price objective on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KGX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($43.48) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.00 ($21.74) price target on shares of Kion Group in a report on Monday, January 16th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €40.00 ($43.48) price target on shares of Kion Group in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €35.00 ($38.04) price target on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($43.48) price target on shares of Kion Group in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Kion Group Price Performance

Shares of KGX opened at €36.32 ($39.48) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €29.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of €31.36. Kion Group has a 1-year low of €57.87 ($62.90) and a 1-year high of €81.82 ($88.93).

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

