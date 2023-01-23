KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Holdings Raised by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 181.4% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 605 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $309,044,942.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $45.50 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.83.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.51. 525,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,388,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.80. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.77 and a twelve month high of $73.30.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $887.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.74 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -98.41%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management segment and Insurance segment.

