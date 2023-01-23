Komodo 1-Day Volume Reaches $541,914.71 (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001150 BTC on exchanges. Komodo has a market cap of $35.66 million and approximately $541,914.71 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.74 or 0.00204785 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00073626 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00047430 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002400 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,875,904 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

