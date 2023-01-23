Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Stock Rating Lowered by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas lowered shares of Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 315 to CHF 270 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. HSBC downgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 279 to CHF 310 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kuehne + Nagel International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $277.50.

Get Kuehne + Nagel International alerts:

Kuehne + Nagel International Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS KHNGY opened at $47.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.51. The firm has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.95. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 1 year low of $39.39 and a 1 year high of $63.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile

Kuehne + Nagel International ( OTCMKTS:KHNGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Kuehne + Nagel International had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 84.05%. The business had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. The company was founded by August Kuehne and Friedrich Nagel in 1890 and is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.