Kujira (KUJI) Trading 9.2% Lower Over Last Week

Kujira (KUJI) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Kujira coin can currently be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00002379 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kujira has a total market cap of $59.11 million and $116,766.01 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kujira has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kujira Profile

Kujira was first traded on November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 107,773,156 coins. The official message board for Kujira is teamkujira.medium.com. Kujira’s official website is kujira.app. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kujira

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 0.54080226 USD and is up 1.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $126,180.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

