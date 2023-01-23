Legacy CG LLC Has $2.20 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Legacy CG LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,787 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. Legacy CG LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Applied Materials by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,122,174 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $829,935,000 after purchasing an additional 154,413 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,004,320 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $637,253,000 after buying an additional 63,907 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,546,624 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $595,612,000 after buying an additional 313,621 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Applied Materials by 12.8% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,150,461 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $559,569,000 after acquiring an additional 697,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Loop Capital started coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.64.

Applied Materials Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of AMAT traded up $1.59 on Monday, reaching $111.24. 414,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,171,866. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.46. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $145.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.98%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

