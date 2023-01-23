Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on LMND. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a market perform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Lemonade to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Lemonade from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Lemonade from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.88.

Shares of LMND stock opened at $14.82 on Thursday. Lemonade has a 52-week low of $12.82 and a 52-week high of $34.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.58.

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.17 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 145.44% and a negative return on equity of 33.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lemonade will post -4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 4,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $106,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,985 shares in the company, valued at $224,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 36.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMND. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Lemonade by 91.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Lemonade by 28.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

