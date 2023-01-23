Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.46.

LEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Lennar by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,872,945 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,178,000 after purchasing an additional 37,570 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,762,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,932,000 after buying an additional 300,008 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,340,000 after buying an additional 632,255 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,400,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,832,000 after buying an additional 32,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,360,662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,213,000 after buying an additional 22,505 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $96.69 on Wednesday. Lennar has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $101.27. The firm has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The construction company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.10. Lennar had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. Analysts expect that Lennar will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Lennar Company Profile



Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

