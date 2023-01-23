Lido Staked ETH Price Up 5.4% Over Last Week (stETH)

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last week, Lido Staked ETH has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be bought for $1,618.03 or 0.07003124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $5.64 billion and $733.08 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lido Staked ETH Profile

Lido Staked ETH launched on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 4,983,742 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lido Staked ETH is blog.lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The official website for Lido Staked ETH is lido.fi.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 4,918,438.54804889 with 3,487,728 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,601.99008981 USD and is down -0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $12,059,463.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lido Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

