Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) is Cypress Capital Group’s 4th Largest Position

Cypress Capital Group lowered its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises about 2.9% of Cypress Capital Group’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $17,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,966,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,565,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,615 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,320,030,000 after purchasing an additional 264,665 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,448,118 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,052,592,000 after purchasing an additional 69,906 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,040,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $877,886,000 after acquiring an additional 311,513 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 762,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $327,811,000 after acquiring an additional 19,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $506.00 to $542.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $469.56.

LMT stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $444.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,132. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $365.34 and a 1 year high of $498.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $116.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $475.44 and its 200-day moving average is $443.76.

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

