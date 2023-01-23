Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Lowered to C$8.25 at CSFB

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by CSFB from C$8.50 to C$8.25 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LUN. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. National Bankshares cut Lundin Mining from a sector perform rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$9.25 to C$8.75 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$12.54.

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

TSE LUN opened at C$9.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.63. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of C$6.24 and a twelve month high of C$14.00.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The mining company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$846.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$924.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

