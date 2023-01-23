LUXO Price Tops $0.0630 on Major Exchanges (LUXO)

LUXO (LUXO) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Over the last week, LUXO has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. One LUXO token can currently be bought for $0.0630 or 0.00000276 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LUXO has a market capitalization of $103.50 million and approximately $692.62 worth of LUXO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 106.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $94.83 or 0.00414046 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6,656.28 or 0.29062969 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.66 or 0.00592326 BTC.

LUXO Token Profile

LUXO launched on April 28th, 2022. LUXO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for LUXO is luxochain.io. LUXO’s official Twitter account is @luxochain and its Facebook page is accessible here. LUXO’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/luxochain.

LUXO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The project's mission is to deliver sustainability, reputation, and authenticity to the luxury market. Tracing goods on the blockchain, from raw material up to the distribution chain.LUXO is the token of the Luxochain ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUXO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUXO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

