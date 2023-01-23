M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Wedbush dropped their price objective on M/I Homes from $83.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

M/I Homes Trading Up 3.5 %

MHO stock opened at $54.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.01. M/I Homes has a 52 week low of $34.33 and a 52 week high of $55.90.

Institutional Trading of M/I Homes

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 11.94%. On average, equities research analysts expect that M/I Homes will post 16.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in M/I Homes by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in M/I Homes by 634.1% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 46,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 40,085 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in M/I Homes by 485.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 19,450 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in M/I Homes during the 3rd quarter worth $601,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in M/I Homes by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M/I Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.