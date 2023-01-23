Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,483.33.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MKL. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Markel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Markel Stock Performance

Shares of Markel stock opened at $1,380.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of -140.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,317.52 and a 200-day moving average of $1,243.25. Markel has a 1-year low of $1,064.09 and a 1-year high of $1,519.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $13.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $17.66 by ($4.49). Markel had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Markel will post 65.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,230.60 per share, for a total transaction of $61,530.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,841,486.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Markel

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Markel by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,202,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,304,280,000 after buying an additional 9,408 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Markel by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Markel by 3.4% during the third quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 126,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,818,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Markel by 7.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 114,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,329,000 after buying an additional 7,728 shares during the period. Finally, Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Markel by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 100,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,635,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the period. 75.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Markel

(Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

See Also

