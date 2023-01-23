Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Sierra Capital LLC

Sierra Capital LLC lessened its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $387,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Mastercard by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 135,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,668,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE MA opened at $377.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.63. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $362.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 367,819 shares of company stock worth $117,733,271. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.23.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.