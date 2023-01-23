Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Lowered by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 746,972 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 20,515 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 1.6% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.08% of Mastercard worth $212,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $21,442,000. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Mastercard by 30.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after buying an additional 63,040 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Mastercard to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $405.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mastercard Trading Up 0.3 %

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 367,819 shares of company stock worth $117,733,271 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $377.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $353.48 and its 200-day moving average is $334.63. The stock has a market cap of $362.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

