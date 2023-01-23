McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stock Position Raised by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 883 shares during the quarter. McKesson makes up about 0.8% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $8,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total value of $949,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,762.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total value of $949,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,762.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,733 shares of company stock valued at $6,129,853. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

NYSE:MCK opened at $378.04 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $377.16 and a 200-day moving average of $363.11. The company has a market capitalization of $53.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $237.61 and a 52 week high of $401.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.13 by ($0.07). McKesson had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 267.09%. The firm had revenue of $70.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.66 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 24.78 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $403.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $411.20.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

