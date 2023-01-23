Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Hits New 12-Month High at $236.88

Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $236.88 and last traded at $235.77, with a volume of 97553 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $229.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MEDP. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $217.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $142.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Medpace Trading Up 4.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.71.

Insider Activity

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $383.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.17 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.53, for a total transaction of $1,433,445.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 14,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,275,752.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medpace

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in Medpace by 63.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Medpace by 59.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the third quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the third quarter worth $46,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

