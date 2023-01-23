Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Hits New 12-Month High at $236.88

Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $236.88 and last traded at $235.77, with a volume of 97553 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $229.14.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MEDP. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $217.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $142.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.
Medpace Trading Up 4.3 %
The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.71.
Insider Activity
In other news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.53, for a total transaction of $1,433,445.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 14,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,275,752.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medpace
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in Medpace by 63.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Medpace by 59.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the third quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the third quarter worth $46,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Medpace Company Profile
Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.
