MELD Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.66 Million (MELD)

MELD (MELD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. MELD has a market cap of $39.06 million and $1.66 million worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MELD has traded up 16.5% against the dollar. One MELD token can now be purchased for $0.0264 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MELD

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,481,741,086 tokens. MELD’s official website is www.meld.com. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here. MELD’s official message board is medium.com/meld-labs.

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.02629942 USD and is up 1.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,562,978.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

