Metahero Price Hits $0.0046 on Top Exchanges (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Metahero token can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $23.70 million and approximately $712,762.26 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Metahero has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

