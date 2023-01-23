MetisDAO Price Down 0.1% This Week (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $96.71 million and approximately $3.85 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for about $21.83 or 0.00096014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00010029 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 43.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00058130 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00030023 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00017926 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004365 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.39 or 0.00226015 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000106 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002876 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,429,328 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,429,327.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 21.70945412 USD and is down -1.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $3,975,159.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

