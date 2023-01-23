Moonbeam Reaches Market Cap of $264.68 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded up 21.5% against the dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00002085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonbeam has a market cap of $264.68 million and $17.35 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00081034 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00057583 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00011178 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00025718 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004434 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000208 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 550,646,197 coins. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

