Moonriver Trading Up 13.7% Over Last 7 Days (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Moonriver token can currently be purchased for $8.35 or 0.00036251 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Moonriver has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $51.13 million and $4.31 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Moonriver Token Profile

Moonriver’s launch date was May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,640,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,124,761 tokens. The official message board for Moonriver is medium.com/moonriver-network. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonriver’s official website is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moonriver

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

