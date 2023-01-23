Morgan Stanley Cuts Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Price Target to $397.00

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $399.00 to $397.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $380.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $395.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $400.10.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $347.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $351.58 and a 200-day moving average of $341.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12 month low of $284.99 and a 12 month high of $406.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 13.59%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 12.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 19.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth $46,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,599,000 after buying an additional 15,163 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth $456,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

See Also

