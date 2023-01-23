Morgan Stanley Lowers Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $24.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Domo from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Domo from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Domo from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Domo from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Domo has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.00.

NASDAQ DOMO opened at $12.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.82. Domo has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $57.41. The company has a market cap of $425.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.20.

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $79.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.43 million. Research analysts expect that Domo will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 43,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $577,729.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,672.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 12,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $189,210.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 229,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,176.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 43,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $577,729.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,672.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,620 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,867 in the last ninety days. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Domo by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Domo by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after purchasing an additional 33,845 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Domo by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,089,000 after purchasing an additional 6,149 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Domo by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Domo by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,102,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,337,000 after purchasing an additional 60,090 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

