Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Given New $102.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $97.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.99.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $96.24 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $109.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.58. The company has a market capitalization of $162.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $4,358,515.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 348,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,824,933.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,500,126. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $4,358,515.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 348,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,824,933.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 300,010 shares of company stock valued at $29,085,716. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 103.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

