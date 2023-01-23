Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on MS. Citigroup downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.99.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

MS stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.08. 1,806,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,856,626. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $109.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.58. The firm has a market cap of $162.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $4,358,515.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 348,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,824,933.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $4,358,515.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 348,531 shares in the company, valued at $33,824,933.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $24,232,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,112,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,819,891.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 300,010 shares of company stock worth $29,085,716. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.