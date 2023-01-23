Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Trading Down 3.1%

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.51 and last traded at $29.70. Approximately 39,553 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 273,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Morphic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Morphic from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.29.

Morphic Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -19.87 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morphic

Morphic ( NASDAQ:MORF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 million. Morphic had a negative net margin of 75.53% and a negative return on equity of 15.98%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 4,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $123,347.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,357.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Morphic news, CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 4,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $123,347.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,357.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 1,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $38,226.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,659.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,892 shares of company stock worth $302,992 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morphic

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MORF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Morphic by 23.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Morphic by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic in the first quarter valued at $56,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Morphic by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Morphic by 5.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

