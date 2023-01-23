Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $24.22

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.22 and last traded at $24.22, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.22.
Nabtesco Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -43.25 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.60.
Nabtesco Company Profile
Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. It operates through Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, and Accessibility Solutions segments. The company offers precision reduction gears for industrial robots' joints; hydraulic equipment, such as traveling unit for crawlers, control valve for mini excavators, and swing unit for hydraulic excavators; railroad vehicle equipment, such as railroad vehicle brake systems, door operating units, test equipment, brake shoes, seat turning equipment, and snow removal devices; and aircraft equipment comprising flight control actuation systems and high voltage electric power distribution units.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nabtesco (NCTKF)
- Can We Trust The Rally In The S&P 500
- Energy Surge: Four Oil-And-Gas Stocks Setting Up In Bullish Bases
- One ETF Trading Strategy to Beat the Market in 2023
- Is Wayfair Still Way Cheap For Investors?
- When Does Pfizer Become A Bargain?
Receive News & Ratings for Nabtesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabtesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.