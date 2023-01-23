Neblio 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $26.69 Million (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.69 or 0.00007399 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Neblio has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. Neblio has a market cap of $33.37 million and $26.69 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Neblio alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.57 or 0.00416239 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,638.37 or 0.29216896 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.87 or 0.00597993 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

NEBL is a coin. Its launch date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,761,574 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Neblio

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.