Nervos Network Market Cap Tops $110.87 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $110.87 million and $2.50 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,086.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.66 or 0.00392710 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00014972 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $179.40 or 0.00777100 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00098939 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $136.47 or 0.00591151 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004325 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.78 or 0.00193993 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

