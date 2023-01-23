NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NXGN. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Friday, October 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NextGen Healthcare from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextGen Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.75.

NXGN stock opened at $17.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.29. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.32 and a beta of 1.02. NextGen Healthcare has a twelve month low of $16.13 and a twelve month high of $21.99.

NextGen Healthcare ( NASDAQ:NXGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $159.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.46 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 6.50%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 3,889 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $77,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 3,889 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $77,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 32,372 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $647,440.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 178,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,579,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,788 shares of company stock valued at $2,246,225. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXGN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 10,823 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $958,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

