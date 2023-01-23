Nexum (NEXM) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $59,624.90

Nexum (NEXM) traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Nexum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges. Nexum has a total market capitalization of $829.00 million and $59,624.90 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nexum has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nexum Profile

Nexum launched on January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Nexum’s official message board is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb. Nexum’s official website is nexum.ai. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nexum

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.Telegram”

