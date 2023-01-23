Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Grows Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.79 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.62.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.83. 4,461,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,640,514. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $60.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

