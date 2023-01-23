Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $1.56 Million Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 8,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,582,000. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 27,364 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in General Dynamics by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 20,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GD. Bank of America lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.64.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GD traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $233.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,483. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $200.65 and a 1-year high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.97%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

