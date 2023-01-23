Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 526,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,967 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.9% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $19,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.48 on Monday, hitting $42.97. 2,797,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,143,160. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $50.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.54.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

