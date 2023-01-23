NULS Trading Up 5.8% Over Last Week (NULS)

NULS (NULS) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One NULS coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00001059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NULS has a market capitalization of $24.22 million and $3.06 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NULS has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NULS Coin Profile

NULS was first traded on September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 121,209,667 coins and its circulating supply is 100,032,363 coins. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official website is nuls.io. NULS’s official message board is nuls.medium.com. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NULS

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars.

