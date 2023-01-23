NXM Market Cap Hits $339.43 Million (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One NXM token can currently be bought for $51.47 or 0.00222974 BTC on popular exchanges. NXM has a total market cap of $339.43 million and approximately $85,943.77 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NXM Token Profile

NXM (NXM) is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 51.33849374 USD and is up 0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $85,731.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

