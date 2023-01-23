NXM (NXM) Price Tops $51.26

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 23rd. NXM has a market cap of $338.01 million and approximately $85,542.42 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NXM has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. One NXM token can now be bought for $51.26 or 0.00222210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00010015 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00053522 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00029984 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00017958 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000111 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002824 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000328 BTC.

About NXM

NXM is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io.

NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation.

